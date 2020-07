183 Deer Creek Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

SPACIOUS CONDO (1176 SQ.FT) WITH AN OUTSTANDING CANAL VIEW! NEW TILE FLOORS INSTALLED THROUGHOUT, NEW AC JUST INSTALLED, FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW BASE BOARDS. THIS UNIT IS A 2ND FLOOR WALK-UP AND BOASTS A 30' SCREENED BALCONY OVER LOOKING THE CANAL . WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. DEER CREEK HAS ONE OF THE AREAS MOST PRISTINE PUBLIC GOLF COURSES WITH CLUB HOUSE, PRO SHOP, PRACTICE RANGE, AND RESTAURANT, MEMBERSHIPS ARE NOT REQUIRED BUT AVAILABLE. INTERIOR PHOTOS WILL BE UPLOADED SOON, INTERIOR WORK TO BE COMPLETED THIS WEEK.