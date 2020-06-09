All apartments in Deerfield Beach
146 Lyndhurst G
146 Lyndhurst G

Location

146 Lyndhurst G, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 146 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Prime, OFF-SEASON, Lyndhurst, 1st floor, 2/1.5 condo right in front of one of the best pools in the Village! Tiled throughout, newer disposal (2018), refrigerator (2017) and a/c (2015), tastefully decorated and turnkey furnished. Queen bed in master, bunk beds in 2nd BR, stall shower, tranquil water view out back door, steps to Lyndhurst pool. Clean as a whistle, 5 minute walk to clubhouse amenities (2 more pools) and restaurant. Bicycles included! Available April 1, 2020 - October 31, 2020, off-season only. No smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Lyndhurst G have any available units?
146 Lyndhurst G has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Lyndhurst G have?
Some of 146 Lyndhurst G's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Lyndhurst G currently offering any rent specials?
146 Lyndhurst G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Lyndhurst G pet-friendly?
No, 146 Lyndhurst G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 146 Lyndhurst G offer parking?
No, 146 Lyndhurst G does not offer parking.
Does 146 Lyndhurst G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Lyndhurst G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Lyndhurst G have a pool?
Yes, 146 Lyndhurst G has a pool.
Does 146 Lyndhurst G have accessible units?
No, 146 Lyndhurst G does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Lyndhurst G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Lyndhurst G has units with dishwashers.
