146 Lyndhurst G

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Prime, OFF-SEASON, Lyndhurst, 1st floor, 2/1.5 condo right in front of one of the best pools in the Village! Tiled throughout, newer disposal (2018), refrigerator (2017) and a/c (2015), tastefully decorated and turnkey furnished. Queen bed in master, bunk beds in 2nd BR, stall shower, tranquil water view out back door, steps to Lyndhurst pool. Clean as a whistle, 5 minute walk to clubhouse amenities (2 more pools) and restaurant. Bicycles included! Available April 1, 2020 - October 31, 2020, off-season only. No smoking, no pets.