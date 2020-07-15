Rent Calculator
All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 1100 SE 4th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
1100 SE 4th Ave
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:00 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1100 SE 4th Ave
1100 Southeast 4th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1100 Southeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Shorewood
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 1 bedroom condo ONLY 1.4 MILES TO BEAUTIFUL Deerfield Beach Pier. Hurricane windows, tile floors, first floor entry corner unit. Furniture negotiable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1100 SE 4th Ave have any available units?
1100 SE 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deerfield Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Deerfield Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1100 SE 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1100 SE 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 SE 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1100 SE 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach
.
Does 1100 SE 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 1100 SE 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1100 SE 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 SE 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 SE 4th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1100 SE 4th Ave has a pool.
Does 1100 SE 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1100 SE 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 SE 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 SE 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 SE 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 SE 4th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
