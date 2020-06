Amenities

Private Boat Slip. Million Dollar Views from 5th floor end unit. Rare 3 bedroom open floor plan. ~2,400 sq ft (including outside space). 3 panoramic view outside decks. Newly remodeled. New high-end appliances. Bosch, etc. and wine cooler. Custom Mexican tile floors, mosaic designs (interior and decks). Polished mid-century modern concrete floor in master suite with large closets. New custom exposed duct work. New light fixtures including LED track lights and LED recessed lights. New Goodman 14 Seer 3 ton HVAC. New Rheem Hot Water Heater. Custom built-in bookshelves. Hurricane master suite window with expansive views of the new bridge! One of a kind unit. Must see. Secure garage parking. Pool. New Docks. 24/7 security.