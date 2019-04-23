All apartments in Daytona Beach
509 Harvey Ave 1
509 Harvey Ave 1

509 Harvey Ave · (386) 248-3915
Location

509 Harvey Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
509 Harvey Avenue #1 - Property Id: 173248

This property is a two story building and the unit is upstairs also conveniently loacted 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH. This requires 1st month's rent, last month's rent, security and water deposit.

To schedule an appointment to see this property I will first need to verify your proof of income (pay stubs and bank statements) for three consecutive months.

This can be emailed to hrmgt507@aol.com or put in the mail slot on the front door at our office located at 428 N Peninsula Drive Daytona Beach, FL 32118.

Once I have received this I will call you to set up an appointment. Please make sure your name, number and the property you're interested in is on your proof of income.

We are pet-friendly. Pets add an extra $25.00 a month per pet to your monthly rent and also a $200.00 non-refundable pet deposit for each pet.

Also note that we require first, last month's rent, a security deposit which is also the same price as your rent, and a $500.00 utility deposit due at signing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173248
Property Id 173248

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5373824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Harvey Ave 1 have any available units?
509 Harvey Ave 1 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 509 Harvey Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
509 Harvey Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Harvey Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 509 Harvey Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 509 Harvey Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 509 Harvey Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 509 Harvey Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Harvey Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Harvey Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 509 Harvey Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 509 Harvey Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 509 Harvey Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Harvey Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Harvey Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Harvey Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Harvey Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
