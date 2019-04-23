509 Harvey Ave 1

Amenities

509 Harvey Avenue #1 - Property Id: 173248



This property is a two story building and the unit is upstairs also conveniently loacted 2 BLOCKS AWAY FROM THE BEACH. This requires 1st month's rent, last month's rent, security and water deposit.



To schedule an appointment to see this property I will first need to verify your proof of income (pay stubs and bank statements) for three consecutive months.



This can be emailed to hrmgt507@aol.com or put in the mail slot on the front door at our office located at 428 N Peninsula Drive Daytona Beach, FL 32118.



Once I have received this I will call you to set up an appointment. Please make sure your name, number and the property you're interested in is on your proof of income.



We are pet-friendly. Pets add an extra $25.00 a month per pet to your monthly rent and also a $200.00 non-refundable pet deposit for each pet.



Also note that we require first, last month's rent, a security deposit which is also the same price as your rent, and a $500.00 utility deposit due at signing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173248

No Dogs Allowed



