Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool elevator clubhouse

This condo located in the Pine Island ridges that offer lots of green areas, clubhouses, and pools. This spacious condo offers lots of natural light coming thru with oversize balcony. Newly design open concept kitchen with Quartz countertop and grey tone kitchen cabinets. Laminated floors through except for the bathrooms. The condo has a laundry room inside. Rent includes water. There is an elevator in the building. No pets are allowed.1 parking assigned but they are guest closed by.