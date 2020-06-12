/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
42 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Town Center
18 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1039 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Maple St. W
223 W Maple St, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom duplex available for Rent - 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with tile throughout entire home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Davenport Buisness District
1 Unit Available
6 Magnolia Street W
6 Magnolia Street, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Single Family Home Now Available in Historic Davenport! - This 2 bedrooms 1 bath single family home sits on almost a quarter-acre lot and is walking distance to many shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 9th St N
233 North 9th Street, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Haines City - Property Id: 261480 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath single-family home located in Haines City Florida. Nearby schools include Haines City Senior High School, Shelley S. Boone Middle School and Ridge Community High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1209 Margaret Ave
1209 Margaret Avenue, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 261926 Duplex for rent located in Haines City.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
13 PALM COURT
13 Palm Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Single Family Home. Home has fresh interior paint. Tile through the home. The patio has been converted into an office space/laundry room. Lawn care is not included.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
118 N 10TH STREET
118 N 10th St, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
3240 sqft
Newly remodeled first floor apartment, No appliances included. No pets allowed. Rent of $800.00 and Security deposit of $800.00. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ridgewood Lakes Village
1 Unit Available
228 DEL SOL AVENUE
228 Del Sol Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1982 sqft
Single-family home located in a 55+ Gated Golf Community. Home has a Dual Lake View with a Screened in Back Patio. It also features Motorized blinds.
Results within 10 miles of Davenport
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Celebration
60 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
124 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1058 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1423 Stickley Avenue Unit B
1423 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1050 sqft
1423B Stickley - RARE!!! 2 Bed Garage Apt., preserve view. Water & electric included!! 1 private parking spot. New paint. By appointment. 24 hr notice. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5136776)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1671 School Street
1671 School Street, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bath, newly renovated in Intercession - 2 bedroom on a spacious corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. Recently renovated with new hardwood floors, paint, electrical, water heater and cordless blinds. Just 20 minutes from Disney.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex in Winter Haven - A very nice and quite 2-Bedroom, 2-bathroom in Winter Haven. This unit includes the utilities: water & trash (RLNE3857897)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
1007 Eagle Pond Drive
1007 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1017 sqft
Condo in Cypresswood - 2BR/2BA upstairs condo in the gated community of Cypresswood. Community pool. Brand new carpeting and paint throughout! High ceilings and open floor plan. Additional storage closet. Washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.
