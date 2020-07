Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse conference room dog park guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Tucked away in a beautiful corner of Davenport, Florida, a life of luxury awaits you at Lake House. Surrounded by lush landscaping, our apartment community is nestled on the water's edge beyond the hustle and bustle of the city, but easy access to major roads and the I-4 presents endless opportunities for entertainment. Walt Disney World is only a short twenty-minute drive away, and the finest retail and dining establishments are just around the corner. The balanced rural and urban environment of the Lake House creates a peaceful haven you can truly call home.