41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
408 GOLF CREST LANE
408 Golf Crest Lane, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
408 sqft
Looking for a move-in ready 55 plus gated Community! This cozy one-bedroom fully furnished home offers oversized windows to bring in all the natural light. The Kitchen is complete with built-in cabinets and opens into the spacious living area.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
43420 Highway 27 #149
43420 Hwy 27, Polk County, FL
Studio
$750
300 sqft
Conveniently Located Move-In Ready Efficiency Now Available! - Hotel style efficiency available for Rent includes water and power and also a full size fridge. This home does come fully furnished with ability to add your essentials as well.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Watersong
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2414 Saint Augustine Blvd
2414 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
3/2.5 house for rent, fully furnished with private pool, gated community

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakmont
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2265 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL and cozy 5bed/4bath townhome fully furnished also includes a private pool and conservation view as well. This house is ready to move in! no rear neighbors and 2 assigned parking spaces.

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Providence
2141 SHERBROOK AVENUE
2141 Sherbrook Avenue, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2671 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOMS HOME LOCATED IN DAVENPORT, FL OFFERS A PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE COMMUNITY GOLF COURSE AND TRANQUILITY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
43420 HIGHWAY 27
43420 Highway 27, Polk County, FL
Studio
$750
300 sqft
Hotel style efficiency available for Rent includes water and power and also a full size fridge. This home does come fully furnished with ability to add your essentials as well. Call today to Schedule a showing.

1 of 7

Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Providence
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
Results within 10 miles of Davenport

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
922 Tennis Way # 3162/3
922 Tennis Way, Grenelefe, FL
Studio
$1,099
1123 sqft
922 Tennis Way # 3162/3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Grenelefe - Beautiful fully furnished condominium with 2 bed/2 bath for rent in Grenelefe Golf and Tennis Resort, Haines City, Florida.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1428 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
341 Pendant Court
341 Pendant Court, Osceola County, FL
8 Bedrooms
$3,595
3412 sqft
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1009 Jeater Crescent
1009 Jeater Crescent Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,221
1646 sqft
1009 Jeater Crescent Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom single family home is East Village of Celebration. Large back yard that backs up to the conservation for ample privacy.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coopersmith Village
554 Hunter Cir.
554 Hunter Circle, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1038 sqft
Partially Furnished Villa in Coopersmith Village, Poinciana - Partially Furnished villa with 1038 sq ft, two bedroom two bath villa, utility room with washer/dryer and fenced/screened in patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1301 TUSCAN TERRACE
1301 Tuscan Ter, Four Corners, FL
2 Bedrooms
$450
1134 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY RATE!! FURNISHED AND EVERYTHING INCLUDED! Monthly Rate is $1550.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Reunion
872 Assembly Ct
872 Assembly Court, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1862 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhouse for rent in Reunion, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, ideally located closet to shopping centers, Championsgate and more. This unit is move in ready, Washer and Dryer are included.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2307 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY
2307 Butterfly Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
Resort style living at it finest. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo fully furnished condo is located in the desirable Guard Gated resort community of Windsor Palms.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1457 BELLE TERRE ROAD
1457 Belle Terre Road, Four Corners, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,100
3063 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a house, very good maintenance in a ChampionsGate. This property is fully furnished, offers a large and luxurious kitchen with a combined living room to be in family.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Thousand Oaks
148 Shady Oak Loop
148 Shady Oak Loop, Loughman, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1357 sqft
Stove, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS READY FOR OCCUPANCY, VERY SPACIOUS, AND COMFORTABLE. POOL AND GROUND MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED WITH RENT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2301 BUTTERFLY PALM WAY
2301 Butterfly Palm Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1268 sqft
Completely furnished and beautifully decorated this third floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready to move into. The screen enclosed balcony is just off the main room and perfect for enjoying drinks in the beautiful and peaceful community.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Davenport, FL

Furnished apartments in Davenport can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Davenport as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

