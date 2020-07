Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog grooming area dog park

Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans. We offer studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sophisticated in-home features and resort-style community amenities designed to suit your dynamic lifestyle. Our homes are outfitted with a full-size washer and dryer, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors, 9' Ceilings, and ground level private entries - no shared staircases or elevators! Our community amenities include a gated entrance, community clubhouse with coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center, car care center, leash-free pet playgrounds, pet spa area and more! Our team is on-site to offer 5-star customer service and 24-hour emergency maintenance response - we guarantee our 5-star Springs Customer Service! Set up your virtual, self-guided, or in-person tour today!