Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

If getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life sounds like you, you will feel right at home here at Champions Vue Apartments! Located in Davenport, FL only a short drive to downtown Orlando, Universal Theme Parks, Walt Disney World and all the fun and entertainment that Orlando brings to Central Florida. Our community is located on a serene, park-like environment with plenty of outdoor amenities to enjoy the beautiful days that Florida gives us. Beautiful sparkling ponds surround this community as well as walking trails with park benches to take it all in! This is truly the life to be living in Central Florida!