59 Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davenport renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Town Center
17 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5545 MISTY OAK CIRCLE
5545 Misty Oak Circle, Polk County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
3187 sqft
Great Opportunity!! Brand new, beautiful Seashore Pulte model resort vacation pool home for immediate rental. 7 large bedrooms and 5.5 baths BIG 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Providence
1 Unit Available
3445 CORTLAND DRIVE
3445 Cortland Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3053 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xL2gFE34i1v&mls=1 On water, Fully Fenced, with no rear neighbors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2288 GRANTHAM AVENUE
2288 Grantham Ave, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2032 sqft
Resort style living in this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family home in 24hr Guard Gated Providence Golf & Country Club.Very well maintained home, upgrades you must see.

1 of 7

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
Providence
1 Unit Available
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1
1697 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work.
Results within 10 miles of Davenport
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1400 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1283 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Happy Trails
80 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
123 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1378 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Championsgate Village
26 Units Available
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7426 Sparkling Ct
7426 Sparkling Court, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story home is located in beautiful Reunion, and is close to world-class attractions such as Walt Disney World only 6 miles away, 12 miles from Universal Studios, and 30 miles from Orlando International Airport.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1340 Coriander Dr
1340 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1904 sqft
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Town homes, and Single Family Homes).

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Bellalago
1 Unit Available
3628 Weatherfield Dr
3628 Weatherfield Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2015 sqft
Resort-style living in the beautiful sought out Bellalago exclusive gated community. Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 bath home recently updated. Gorgeous millennial style contemporary flooring will go well with all decor.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1565 Resolute St
1565 Resolute Street, Celebration, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1875 sqft
Gorgeous spacious 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home located on the park in Spring park loop. Walk to the lake or the community club house with fitness and community pool. Near downtown celebration and High School. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2173 Mystic Ring Loop
2173 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1245 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Town Home located in desirable Lake Marion Golf Resort. Luxury living at its finest in this gated community with tons of amenities. Property comes fully furnished and equipped.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
8300 Osceola Polk Line Road
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Davenport, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Davenport renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

