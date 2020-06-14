Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

123 Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL with garage

Davenport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Town Center
17 Units Available
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Davenport

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
154 Milestone Dr
154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP
1507 Oak Marsh Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1936 sqft
Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
803 GRANDIN STREET
803 Grandin St, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1509 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom is waiting on you to lease. Right across from Advent Helth

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sereno
1 Unit Available
1836 Sereno Dr
1836 Sereno Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1419 sqft
Location, Location This 2013 built house is located inside a beautiful gated community! with community pool and playground. Minutes from Champions Gate and Reunion . Tile throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
386 GREENWICH COURT
386 Greenwich Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1704 sqft
Beautiful immaculate home , in great neighborhood close to schools , shopping and restaurants ore call today for a showing

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
473 HAMLET LOOP
473 Hamlet Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1753 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in Greenfield Village. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with grand island separating the kitchen from the living room area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
13 PALM COURT
13 Palm Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Single Family Home. Home has fresh interior paint. Tile through the home. The patio has been converted into an office space/laundry room. Lawn care is not included.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5545 MISTY OAK CIRCLE
5545 Misty Oak Circle, Polk County, FL
7 Bedrooms
$2,800
3187 sqft
Great Opportunity!! Brand new, beautiful Seashore Pulte model resort vacation pool home for immediate rental. 7 large bedrooms and 5.5 baths BIG 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Providence
1 Unit Available
3445 CORTLAND DRIVE
3445 Cortland Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3053 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xL2gFE34i1v&mls=1 On water, Fully Fenced, with no rear neighbors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
349 AYLESBURY COURT
349 Aylesbury Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1972 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage pool home with almost 2,000 sq ft of living space is waiting for the right family! Walk into the formal living and dining space with access to screened in pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2288 GRANTHAM AVENUE
2288 Grantham Ave, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2032 sqft
Resort style living in this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family home in 24hr Guard Gated Providence Golf & Country Club.Very well maintained home, upgrades you must see.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Ridgewood Lakes Village
1 Unit Available
228 DEL SOL AVENUE
228 Del Sol Avenue, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1982 sqft
Single-family home located in a 55+ Gated Golf Community. Home has a Dual Lake View with a Screened in Back Patio. It also features Motorized blinds.

1 of 7

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1300 Florida A1a
1300 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1850 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from this direct oceanfront, three-bedroom, furnished condo with wrap-around balconies from each room! Gated under garage parking, doorman, and fine amenities throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2654 sqft
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Davenport, FL

Davenport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

