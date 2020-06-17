4914 Schooner Dr

Amenities
Upgraded, Spacious and Fabulous! 2 Story Townhouse for Rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Guest Bath. Separate Living, Dining and Family Rooms! Wood Floors throughout, Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. Designer Paint, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Private Gated Front and Back Patios. Villas at Harbor Isles is a Beautifully Maintained Gated Community with Pool, Jacuzzi, Playground. Close to almost Everything! Easy Access to I-95 and 595.