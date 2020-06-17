All apartments in Dania Beach
Dania Beach, FL
4914 Schooner Dr
4914 Schooner Dr

4914 Schooner Drive · (561) 220-8285
Location

4914 Schooner Drive, Dania Beach, FL 33312
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #5304 Blvd 53 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Upgraded, Spacious and Fabulous! 2 Story Townhouse for Rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Guest Bath. Separate Living, Dining and Family Rooms! Wood Floors throughout, Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. Designer Paint, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Private Gated Front and Back Patios. Villas at Harbor Isles is a Beautifully Maintained Gated Community with Pool, Jacuzzi, Playground. Close to almost Everything! Easy Access to I-95 and 595.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Schooner Dr have any available units?
4914 Schooner Dr has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4914 Schooner Dr have?
Some of 4914 Schooner Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Schooner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Schooner Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Schooner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 Schooner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4914 Schooner Dr offer parking?
No, 4914 Schooner Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4914 Schooner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4914 Schooner Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Schooner Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4914 Schooner Dr has a pool.
Does 4914 Schooner Dr have accessible units?
No, 4914 Schooner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Schooner Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Schooner Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Schooner Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Schooner Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
