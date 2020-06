4521 E Aqua Bella Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction tennis court

A MUST SEE NEW LUXURY TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN DANIA BEACH, FL. GORGEOUS 3BD/2.5BA UNIT AVAILABLE TO LEASE. UNIT HAS DELUXE FEATURES THROUGHOUT, WHICH INCLUDES STONE ACCENT FRONT ELEVATION BRICK PAVER DRIVEWAY, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, WALK-IN PANTRY, MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, SPACIOUS BATHROOMS WITH TILE SHOWER AND FLOORS, TWO CAR GARAGE, COVERED BALCONY, PRIVATE REAR PATIO THAT IS FENCED IN. GREAT LOCATION-MINUTES FROM FORT LAUDERDALE, HOLLYWOOD, BEACHES, PUBLIC GOLF COURSES, TENNIS AND SPORT COMPLEXES, SHOPPING, DINING, CASINO AND THE AIRPORT!

DONT' MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!