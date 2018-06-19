111 SE 3rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator pool

This 55 + Community is stratigically located east of U.S. close to everything! Walk or bike to the Beach a few minutes to the airport a stone's throw to Dania Jai ALAI, shopping close-bye and short Drive to the Hard Rock and a Quick trip to the charm of Las Olas Blvd. Enjoy the memorizing lake view with its majestic fountain while relaxing on your spacious screened Patio. Sports Fans will have a short Drive to Sunlife Stadium, BB&T Center, and even Marlins Stadium or catch a few races a mile or so down the road to Gulfstream track and casino.