Dania Beach, FL
111 SE 3rd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

111 SE 3rd Ave

111 Southeast 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This 55 + Community is stratigically located east of U.S. close to everything! Walk or bike to the Beach a few minutes to the airport a stone's throw to Dania Jai ALAI, shopping close-bye and short Drive to the Hard Rock and a Quick trip to the charm of Las Olas Blvd. Enjoy the memorizing lake view with its majestic fountain while relaxing on your spacious screened Patio. Sports Fans will have a short Drive to Sunlife Stadium, BB&T Center, and even Marlins Stadium or catch a few races a mile or so down the road to Gulfstream track and casino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 SE 3rd Ave have any available units?
111 SE 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dania Beach, FL.
What amenities does 111 SE 3rd Ave have?
Some of 111 SE 3rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 SE 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 SE 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 SE 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 111 SE 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 111 SE 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 111 SE 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 111 SE 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 SE 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 SE 3rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 111 SE 3rd Ave has a pool.
Does 111 SE 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 SE 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 SE 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 SE 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 SE 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 SE 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
