Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:11 AM

109 NE 2nd Place NE

109 Northeast 2nd Place · (954) 325-2627
Location

109 Northeast 2nd Place, Dania Beach, FL 33004
Dania Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath..walk in closets. Balcony leading from a luxurious spacious master suite, 2 sink vanity sink and stand up shower and separate soaking tub with a long roomy bath area. Fantastic open concept kitchen with 2 living room spaces, and 1/2 bathroom on the 1st floor. Upstairs is a loft area that can be used as an office or extra living space. Very spacious 2 car garage, with room for more parking in the driveway. Located in a very quiet cul de sac dead end street, with the canal close by where boats dock. Enjoy South Fl. weather in your large back yard,include washer/dryer, 5 ton central accessing fans, and 5 camera security system !Close to beaches, Jai Alai Dania Pointe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 NE 2nd Place NE have any available units?
109 NE 2nd Place NE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 NE 2nd Place NE have?
Some of 109 NE 2nd Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 NE 2nd Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
109 NE 2nd Place NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 NE 2nd Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 109 NE 2nd Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 109 NE 2nd Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 109 NE 2nd Place NE does offer parking.
Does 109 NE 2nd Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 NE 2nd Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 NE 2nd Place NE have a pool?
No, 109 NE 2nd Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 109 NE 2nd Place NE have accessible units?
No, 109 NE 2nd Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 NE 2nd Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 NE 2nd Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 NE 2nd Place NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 NE 2nd Place NE does not have units with air conditioning.
