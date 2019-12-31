109 NE 2nd Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms and a 1/2 bath..walk in closets. Balcony leading from a luxurious spacious master suite, 2 sink vanity sink and stand up shower and separate soaking tub with a long roomy bath area. Fantastic open concept kitchen with 2 living room spaces, and 1/2 bathroom on the 1st floor. Upstairs is a loft area that can be used as an office or extra living space. Very spacious 2 car garage, with room for more parking in the driveway. Located in a very quiet cul de sac dead end street, with the canal close by where boats dock. Enjoy South Fl. weather in your large back yard,include washer/dryer, 5 ton central accessing fans, and 5 camera security system !Close to beaches, Jai Alai Dania Pointe