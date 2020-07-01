All apartments in Cutler Bay
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

19120 SW 96th Ave

19120 Southwest 96th Avenue · (305) 804-8101
Location

19120 Southwest 96th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, park and schools, close to Old Cutler Road, Black Point Marina. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Tile throughout, Wood floors in Master Bedroom. Huge yard, New kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Full size washer/dryer included. Circular Driveway, plenty of parking space. No HOA. The minimum rental is 1 year. Pets under 20 pounds will be considered. Great Home and Easy to Show with Quick Tenant Approval in 1-2 Days and then Move In.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19120 SW 96th Ave have any available units?
19120 SW 96th Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19120 SW 96th Ave have?
Some of 19120 SW 96th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19120 SW 96th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19120 SW 96th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19120 SW 96th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19120 SW 96th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19120 SW 96th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19120 SW 96th Ave offers parking.
Does 19120 SW 96th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19120 SW 96th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19120 SW 96th Ave have a pool?
No, 19120 SW 96th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19120 SW 96th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19120 SW 96th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19120 SW 96th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19120 SW 96th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19120 SW 96th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19120 SW 96th Ave has units with air conditioning.
