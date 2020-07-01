19120 SW 96th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, park and schools, close to Old Cutler Road, Black Point Marina. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, Tile throughout, Wood floors in Master Bedroom. Huge yard, New kitchen with Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Full size washer/dryer included. Circular Driveway, plenty of parking space. No HOA. The minimum rental is 1 year. Pets under 20 pounds will be considered. Great Home and Easy to Show with Quick Tenant Approval in 1-2 Days and then Move In.