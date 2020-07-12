Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

317 Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cutler Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
20765 SW 89th Ave
20765 Southwest 89th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,790
3000 sqft
" Spacious 5bd/3bth, on corner lot in upscale "Cantamar Community" of Cutler Bay.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
9064 Southwest 214th Street
9064 Southwest 214th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
2460 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
8240 SW 210th St
8240 Southwest 210th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom in Saga Bay Gardens - a gated community. Laminate wood floor. Large walk-in closet. Balcony with view of the garden. Assigned covered parking. Amenities include pool, tennis court, laundry facility, elevator.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
21150 SW 87 AVE.
21150 Southwest 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful & Relaxing lake view with covered terrace, first floor, one story 2/2 apartment. It features 2 Master bedrooms with split layout for privacy, and full bathrooms inside each room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
7974 SW 194th St
7974 Southwest 194th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
3061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7974 SW 194th St in Cutler Bay. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19120 SW 96th Ave
19120 Southwest 96th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Bring your Biggest Boat, HUGE CORNER LOT FULLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME, Located in CUTLER BAY. Brand New Roof, New AC, Painted Outside and Inside.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
8930 SW 226th Ter
8930 Southwest 226th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH TOWNHOUSE @ THE COVE. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST AND SECOND FLOOR, 1 CAR GARAGE, WASHER & DRYER & PATIO. HURRY WON'T LAST. CALL NOW!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
9217 SW 227th St
9217 Southwest 227th Lane, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
tile and laminate through out, no carpet, quiet neighborhood with low traffic, wide side walk for exercise all day long, 10 mins away from turnpike exit, interior freshly painted, updated granite counter top in kitchen and aluminum appliances, clean

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
8938 SW 215th Ter
8938 Southwest 215th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Just gorgeous home !! this charming well maintained house with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Inviting open kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler etc.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22525 SW 94th Pl
22525 Southwest 94th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 2 story home in Isles of Bayshore, The Enclave. This 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with 2 car garage is move in ready. Tile throughout the first floor and wood on the stairs and all second level.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
18805 SW 100th Ave
18805 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE IN CUTLER BAY - Property Id: 237376 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CORNER DUPLEX 3/2, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, FENCED ALL AROUND. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE. PLENTY OF PARKING.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22792 SW 88 Pl
22792 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Isles at Bayshore 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179148 BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT AND CLEAN HOUSE.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
64 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
155 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
South Miami Heights
20104 SW 118th Ct
20104 Southwest 118th Court, South Miami Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Single home for rent in a desirable neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms Only TWO months to move in Owner keeps a side of the patio to park two boats. Efficiency occupied. Water is included in the rental price. Call or text for more information.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVTED APARTMENT . 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES ,WASHER AND DRYER IS IN COMMON AREA WATER INCLUDED . GOOD PARKING SPOTS ON LOCK BOX

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10417 SW 231st Ter
10417 SW 231st Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Gorgeous Single Family Home in Enclave community at Cutler Bay.Three minutes away from Turnpike exit 11 and four miles from Black Point Park and Marina. This beautiful home has two story with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
10773 SW 229th St
10773 Southwest 229th Street, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful, Spectacular and spacious single-family home with a huge backyard for rent!! This property is complete with brand new floors, kitchen, and appliances including a double door stainless steel refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
17255 SW 95th Ave
17255 Southwest 95th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great location, 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 assigned parking spots. Plenty of guest parking. The community features a gym, laundry room, kiddie play ground and swimming pool. Close to US1, close to shopping and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,529
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
City Guide for Cutler Bay, FL

No one likes to be called a rat, except for Cutler Bay residents. To this day, some residents still refer to themselves as Ridge Rats.

Located in Miami-Dade County on the Florida coast, Cutler Bay is a town that spans almost 10 square miles and has about 40,000 residents. What the town doesn't have is its own incorporated government, but who really cares about that anyway? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cutler Bay, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cutler Bay apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

