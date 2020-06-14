Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

184 Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL with garage

Cutler Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20761 Southwest 80th Court - 1
20761 Southwest 80th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, with garage in Cutler Bay. Huge master bedroom with balcony, walk in closet. Private Fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Plenty of guess parking.

Last updated June 14
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21298 SW 91 ave
21298 Southwest 91st Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room.

Last updated June 14
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground

Last updated June 14
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22525 SW 94th Pl
22525 Southwest 94th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 2 story home in Isles of Bayshore, The Enclave. This 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with 2 car garage is move in ready. Tile throughout the first floor and wood on the stairs and all second level.

Last updated June 14
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22049 SW 92nd Pl
22049 Southwest 92nd Place, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated in modern style, waterfront unit at Isles of Bayshore. Beautiful plank tile floors in living areas, eat in kitchen w/quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Cutler Bay
Last updated June 14
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.
Results within 5 miles of Cutler Bay
Last updated June 14
Three Lakes
12 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Last updated June 14
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated June 14
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.

Last updated June 13
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.

Last updated June 13
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12302 SW 122 st 12302
12302 Southwest 122nd Street, Three Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 sqft
Spacious 2 story Townhouse located in the prestigious Kendall Breeze Community in the heart of Kendall. Easy access to Florida Turnpike, shopping centers, and bus stop. the property is featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 108th Ave
15881 Southwest 108th Avenue, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed. 2 full baths, located in Brandon Woods, all tiled floors, granite kitchen, wood cabinets, family room, big roofed terrace, 2 car garage, accordion hurricane shutters, near mayor hways and Turnpike, super market, pharmacy, USI etc.

Last updated June 14
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13566 SW 118th Path
13566 Southwest 118th Passage, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 + garage home in gated community, Bonita Lakes. Tons of natural light, spacious bedrooms, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and fantastic master suite with custom closets, dual sinks, and jetted tub.

Last updated June 14
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14512 SW 168th Ter
14512 Southwest 168th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this Brand new remodeled very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Richmond Homes. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

Last updated June 14
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

Last updated June 14
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12525 SW 124th Ct
12525 SW 124th Court, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
BEAUTIFUL, TASTEFULLY DECORATED, FRESHLY PAINTED TOWNHOUSE IN PEACEFUL, SAFE/SOUGHT AFTER KENDALL BREEZE COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
12001 SW 274th St
12001 Southwest 274th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. FEATURES LARGE YARD, TILE FLOORS AND CENTRAL A/C. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED) - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES.

Last updated June 14
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.

Last updated June 14
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.

Last updated June 14
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15930 SW 144th Ct
15930 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful two story house! Good location, near metro zoo. Plenty space to park a boat on the side. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms with 1 car Garage. Ceramic floor and laminated floors on second floor. Also for sale A10847379

Last updated June 14
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12172 SW 124th Path
12172 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1452 sqft
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1454 SQ SF TOWN HOME.

Last updated June 14
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12447 SW 124th Path
12447 SW 124th Path, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
**PICTURE PERFECT 2 STORY 3/2.5 WITH 1596 SF TOWN HOME.

Last updated June 14
Goulds
1 Unit Available
22737 SW 128th Ave
22737 Southwest 128th Avenue, Goulds, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2020 BRAND NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. TILE FLOORS ALL HOUSE. BLINDS. LOT VERY NICE .
City Guide for Cutler Bay, FL

No one likes to be called a rat, except for Cutler Bay residents. To this day, some residents still refer to themselves as Ridge Rats.

Located in Miami-Dade County on the Florida coast, Cutler Bay is a town that spans almost 10 square miles and has about 40,000 residents. What the town doesn't have is its own incorporated government, but who really cares about that anyway? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cutler Bay, FL

Cutler Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

