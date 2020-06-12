/
3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8414 SW 200th Ter #8414
8414 Southwest 200th Terrace, Cutler Bay, FL
Saga Bay - Property Id: 297662 Beautiful House in Cutler Bay 4 bed 2 baths with Pool in the backyard, ceiling fans in bedrooms, ceramic tile in common areas, laminate floor in bedrooms, The lovely kitchen with island has stainless steel appliances
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
10192 SW 199
10192 Southwest 199th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
8 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 3/2. Over 8K sq. ft. lot and side space large enough to park boat or R.V. Centrally located at only walking distance from shopping center with clothing, groceries store and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22511 SW 88th Pl
22511 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 3 BR & 2.5 BA, LOCATED AT “WATERWAYS” GATED COMMUNITY ”ISLAND AT BAY SHORE" RESORT STYLE AMENITIES; CLUBHOUSE, INFINITY POOL, CHILDREN’S PLAY PARK, MEETING ROOM & FITNESS CENTER.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22137 Southwest 97th Court
22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9064 Southwest 214th Street
9064 Southwest 214th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20761 Southwest 80th Court - 1
20761 Southwest 80th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, with garage in Cutler Bay. Huge master bedroom with balcony, walk in closet. Private Fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Plenty of guess parking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21298 SW 91 ave
21298 Southwest 91st Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22831 SW 88th Pl
22831 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful and convenient first floor, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, all tiled floors, inside washer and dryer, gated community, club house with lots amenities, near schools, banks, super market, pharmacy, mayor highways and more. A must see !!
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9217 SW 227th St
9217 Southwest 227th Lane, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large open and elegant one story townhouse style in desirable Isle at Bayshore community in the THE SHORES. Secure, quiet and well maintained residential neighborhood. Loads of closets. Nice size fenced private patio with pavers, great for BBQ's.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22525 SW 94th Pl
22525 Southwest 94th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
Beautiful 2 story home in Isles of Bayshore, The Enclave. This 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with 2 car garage is move in ready. Tile throughout the first floor and wood on the stairs and all second level.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22049 SW 92nd Pl
22049 Southwest 92nd Place, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated in modern style, waterfront unit at Isles of Bayshore. Beautiful plank tile floors in living areas, eat in kitchen w/quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9333 SW 227th St 25-6
9333 SW 227th St, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
COUNTRY CLUB LIVING IN THE SHORES CONDO - Property Id: 237423 COUNTRY CLUB LIVING IN THE SHORES CONDO, UPGRADED THREE BEDROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER READY TO MOVE IN. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9555 Dominican Dr
9555 Dominican Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
Spacious house and nice neighborhood in Cutler Bay - Property Id: 237370 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237370 Property Id 237370 (RLNE5624599)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18805 SW 100th Ave
18805 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1600 sqft
QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE IN CUTLER BAY - Property Id: 237376 BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED CORNER DUPLEX 3/2, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, FENCED ALL AROUND. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Of ROYAL POINTE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20702 SW 105th Ave
20702 Southwest 105th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Cutler Bay, quiet street in Cutler Creek neighborhood. The home sits on an 4,664 sf corner lot. Features open kitchen with wood cabinetry, washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9021 SW 227th St
9021 Southwest 227th Lane, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
BEAUTIFUL LIKE BRAND NEW TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM WITH 2 .5 FULL BATH AT THE SHORE . BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW 2 STORY HOME BUILT IN 2011 . ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS .FORMAL DINING ROOM . NICE KITCHEN .
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22768 SW 89th Path
22768 Southwest 89th Path, Cutler Bay, FL
.
Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
4725 SW 164th Ave
4725 Sterling Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ready to move in, Excellent conditions and a espectacular lake view. virtual gate community New laminated title on second floor and fresh white paint
Results within 1 mile of Cutler Bay
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palmetto Bay
42 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,746
1145 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.
