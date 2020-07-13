/
apartments with pool
378 Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
9064 Southwest 214th Street
9064 Southwest 214th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
2460 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
19305 SW 79th Ct
19305 Southwest 79th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4717 sqft
Amazing Home at desired Cutler Cay 6Be/5Ba - Property Id: 179210 Welcome to Exclusive Living at the private gated community of Cutler Cay. This community features excellent security 24/7 . Manned gate house and regular patrols in the association.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
8240 SW 210th St
8240 Southwest 210th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom in Saga Bay Gardens - a gated community. Laminate wood floor. Large walk-in closet. Balcony with view of the garden. Assigned covered parking. Amenities include pool, tennis court, laundry facility, elevator.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
7427 SW 189th St
7427 Southwest 189th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3399 sqft
Amazing home at Cutler Cay Community 5Be/4.5Ba - Property Id: 179149 A MUST SEE!!! Move in ready large home. Has separate guest house/in law quarters with own bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
8200 SW 210th St
8200 Southwest 210th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
980 sqft
2 bedroom condo in saga bay gardens - Property Id: 305900 Cozy two bedroom condo with huge walk in closet. The building has access to a gym, pool, tennis and laundry room access. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22561 SW 88th Pl
22561 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Living like a Resort Style. Prestigious Unit-Condo in The Courts / Isles at Bayshore. You and your family can enjoy the clubhouse with pool, playground, gym, bar, and rooms for parties. Great layout 2/2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22511 SW 88th Pl
22511 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 3 BR & 2.5 BA, LOCATED AT “WATERWAYS” GATED COMMUNITY ”ISLAND AT BAY SHORE" RESORT STYLE AMENITIES; CLUBHOUSE, INFINITY POOL, CHILDREN’S PLAY PARK, MEETING ROOM & FITNESS CENTER.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
21121 SW 85th Ave
21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22831 SW 88th Pl
22831 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful and convenient first floor, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, all tiled floors, inside washer and dryer, gated community, club house with lots amenities, near schools, banks, super market, pharmacy, mayor highways and more. A must see !!
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.
1 of 25
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
8260 SW 210th St
8260 Southwest 210th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and freshly upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath, gated, condo unit, located in a quite and most desirable area in Cutler Bay. This cozy condo has upgraded bathroom and kitchen with state of the art SS appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22525 SW 94th Pl
22525 Southwest 94th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 2 story home in Isles of Bayshore, The Enclave. This 5 bedroom 3 full bath home with 2 car garage is move in ready. Tile throughout the first floor and wood on the stairs and all second level.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22641 SW 88th PLACE
22641 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath located on the third floor at The Courts At Bayshore II in Cutler Bay. Unit comes equipped with laundry inside, large master bedroom and master bath, central AC, carpet and tile floor in the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22768 SW 89th Path
22768 Southwest 89th Path, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1 of 27
Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
4725 SW 164th Ave
4725 Sterling Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ready to move in, Excellent conditions and a espectacular lake view. virtual gate community New laminated title on second floor and fresh white paint
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cutler Bay
22792 SW 88 Pl
22792 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
Amazing Townhouse at Isles at Bayshore 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 179148 BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT AND CLEAN HOUSE.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
64 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
154 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
18325 S Dixie Hwy
18325 South Dixie Highway, Palmetto Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22449 SW 102nd Ave
22449 Southwest 102nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing Townhouse in Cutler Bay 4Be/3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11040 SW 196th St
11040 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
809 sqft
Spacious apartment strategically located in the heart of Cutler Bay Near Major Highways and Charter Schools. This nicely renovated apartment has an abundance of natural light during day time.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Palmetto Bay
17255 SW 95th Ave
17255 Southwest 95th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great location, 2 bedroom 1 bath with 2 assigned parking spots. Plenty of guest parking. The community features a gym, laundry room, kiddie play ground and swimming pool. Close to US1, close to shopping and public transportation.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
South Miami Heights
11060 SW 196th St
11060 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED.
