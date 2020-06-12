/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
175 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:49am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22551 Southwest 88th Place
22551 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
809 sqft
551 Southwest 88th Place Apt #205-1, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/09/2020. No pets allowed. 2 beds/2 baths Apartment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22541 SW 88th Pl
22541 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Come see this beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment located inside the Courts of Bayshore in the heart of Cutler Bay.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22731 SW 88th Pl
22731 Southwest 88th Place, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
VERY NICE UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRER INSIDE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, LARGE FULL KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COMMUNITY HAS MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING A KIDS PARK, GYM, POOL AND MORE.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8590 SW 212 st
8590 Southwest 212th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, with access to balcony and walk-in closets quiet and serene This community has 24 roaming security, fully gated the property is currently occupied by tenants, so visits must be coordinated from the office
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20930 SW 87th Ave
20930 Southwest 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1061 sqft
Sought after ground floor corner unit in well-appointed Breezeway of Galloway complex.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22561 SW 88th Pl
22561 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Shinny and Clean, The Condo do you need to leave without worries. Living like a Resort Style. Prestigious Unit-Condo in The Courts / Isles at Bayshore.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22641 SW 88th PLACE
22641 Southwest 93rd Path, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath located on the third floor at The Courts At Bayshore II in Cutler Bay. Unit comes equipped with laundry inside, large master bedroom and master bath, central AC, carpet and tile floor in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Cutler Bay
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Palmetto Bay
40 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
11060 SW 196th St
11060 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2/2 apartment with washer and dryer in unit. Secure building 24/7 security. Centrally located in Cutler Bay near turnpike and US1. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (Water- FPL-Cable- ETC), No PETS ALLOWED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
11040 SW 196th St
11040 Southwest 196th Street, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
809 sqft
Very nice 2/2 apartment. Excellent location. Tile floors. Washer/dryer inside. Three (3) months to enter (1st month + 2 sec. deposits). NO PETS ALLOWED. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities (water - FPL - Cable, etc.).
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19805 SW 114th Ave
19805 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great rental investment 2 bedroom 2 baths, good condition easy to show
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR WITH BALCONY , TILED FLOOR , SS APPLIANCES .
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
18646 SW 100th Ave
18646 Southwest 100th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Immaculate and spacious 2-story townhouse/villa. Tile in common area and laminate on stairs and 2nd floor. Plenty of closet space. Beautiful kitchen. One dog, under 15 inches tall (as per association regulations) accepted with additional deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Cutler Bay
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1061 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Richmond West
6 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15845 SW 90th Ct
15845 Southwest 90th Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM 1-1/2 BATHS, TILE AND WOOD FLOORS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW STACK WASHER & DRYER ALSO NEW WINDOW BLINDS.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
10525 SW 112th Ave
10525 Southwest 112th Street, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely updated 3rd floor corner unit in gated community. Enjoy all "Gardens" amenities including pools. tennis, security patrol & more. 1st month rent plus 2 months security & good credit required. NO EXCEPTIONS!
