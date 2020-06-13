Apartment List
360 Apartments for rent in Cutler Bay, FL with balcony

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22137 Southwest 97th Court
22137 Southwest 97th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1369 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20761 Southwest 80th Court - 1
20761 Southwest 80th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, with garage in Cutler Bay. Huge master bedroom with balcony, walk in closet. Private Fenced back yard. 1 car garage. Plenty of guess parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21298 SW 91 ave
21298 Southwest 91st Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner home in Lakes by the Bay. Walk in to large open living room and dining combo. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with white wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Opens onto huge family room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
21121 SW 85th Ave
21121 Southwest 85th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Privileged private one bedroom unit on 3rd floor (no neighbors around the unit) in the Cutler Bay area, east of Old Cutler Rd. Enjoy the lake view from the living room with screened balcony, unfurnished, laminated wood floor, 806 Sq. Ft.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9217 SW 227th St
9217 Southwest 227th Lane, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large open and elegant one story townhouse style in desirable Isle at Bayshore community in the THE SHORES. Secure, quiet and well maintained residential neighborhood. Loads of closets. Nice size fenced private patio with pavers, great for BBQ's.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9760 SW 184th St
9760 Eureka Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
$1400 - 2/1 apartment has balcony at Cutler Bay close to US1 major road, Turnpike, shopping center, school.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
9999 SW 222nd St
9999 Southwest 222nd Street, Cutler Bay, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious and ready to move in! This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, living rm, dining rm, family room, gas water heater, screened in patio, 2 car garage, 2 parking spaces in front of the property, accordion shutters, community pool and playground

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
19542 SW 103rd Ct
19542 Southwest 103rd Court, Cutler Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 bedrooms/2.5 bath condo in Point Royale Bldgs Five & Six Condo. Two parking spots. Rare to find in Cutler Bay. Spacious Family/Dining Room which opens to a fenced patio area for entertaining. Each bedroom has its own full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20240 SW 104th Ct
20240 Southwest 104th Court, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Conveniently located, this 3/2 home is close to the mall, next to the major highways for an easy commute to and from work. Larger lot for all your family gatherings. Rent includes lawn maintenance, water and gas for the appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
8590 SW 212 st
8590 Southwest 212th Street, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, with access to balcony and walk-in closets quiet and serene This community has 24 roaming security, fully gated the property is currently occupied by tenants, so visits must be coordinated from the office

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
20930 SW 87th Ave
20930 Southwest 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1061 sqft
Sought after ground floor corner unit in well-appointed Breezeway of Galloway complex.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
22049 SW 92nd Pl
22049 Southwest 92nd Place, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated in modern style, waterfront unit at Isles of Bayshore. Beautiful plank tile floors in living areas, eat in kitchen w/quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
Cutler Bay
1 Unit Available
4725 SW 164th Ave
4725 Sterling Drive, Cutler Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ready to move in, Excellent conditions and a espectacular lake view. virtual gate community New laminated title on second floor and fresh white paint
Results within 1 mile of Cutler Bay
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Casa Vera
8881 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1322 sqft
Prime location with easy access to downtown Miami and Everglades National Park. Luxury apartments have private balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer. Community features a pool with sundeck, entertainment area and cabana kitchen.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,570
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
22527 SW 102nd Path
22527 Southwest 102nd Path, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2004 built home in Cutler Bay. Just painted light and bright. Barrel tile roof. Wonderful kitchen with eat in bar and open onto ample family room. Glass doors give way to tiled patio. Neutral tile through out.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
South Miami Heights
1 Unit Available
19851 SW 114th Ave
19851 Southwest 114th Avenue, South Miami Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR WITH BALCONY , TILED FLOOR , SS APPLIANCES .

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22205 SW 103rd Ave
22205 Southwest 103rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1518 sqft
town home is located in an amazing community - Property Id: 237407 This beautiful town home is located in an amazing community, quick access to the expressway near many shops, restaurants and great schools! Courtyard and patio for entertaining

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22133 SW 103rd Pl
22133 SW 103rd Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1518 sqft
Spacious townhome in a gated community cutler bay - Property Id: 237403 Spacious townhome in a gated community. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs and half a bath downstairs. Downstairs has tile flooring, bedrooms have carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Cutler Bay
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Richmond West
5 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cutler Bay, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cutler Bay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

