Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access media room package receiving accessible bbq/grill car wash area cc payments e-payments game room guest parking online portal pool table

Experience the finer things in life at Wyndham West Villas in Coral Springs, Florida. A place where every day feels like a getaway. Our gated community with beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are complete with high-end finishes such as stainless appliances, ceramic tile flooring, vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, full-size washer and dryer, and attached garages (available). Our first-class amenities will spoil you. From our hotel-inspired swimming pool, to our private movie theater and 24-hour state-of-the art fitness center your "staycation" never ends. Plus, our breathtaking views so great will leave you in awe daily. Our unbeatable location in the premier neighborhood of Wyndham Lakes, offers top-rated schools, endless shopping and dining options and easy access to the Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike and I-95. Visit us today and see why we say you'll want to make Wyndham West Villas your new home!