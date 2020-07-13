All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

The Park at Turtle Run

Open Now until 6pm
6150 Wiles Rd · (954) 740-8244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Make us your new home this summer! Apply today using promo code HOME2020 and receive WAIVED Admin Fee. Contact us to learn more!
Location

6150 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Turtle Run

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-306 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,412

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 11-301 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 06-308 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,437

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-102 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,684

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 14-203 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Unit 13-203 · Avail. now

$1,753

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park at Turtle Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the highly desirable subdivision within Coral Springs, The Park at Turtle Run offers the comfort and conveniences for the most discerning tastes. Our beautiful, multi-level apartments for rent feature ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths, available attached garages, and open one, two, and three- bedroom floor plans. With a wide array of amenities to enjoy, such as our 24-hour fitness studio, indoor racquetball court, and resort-inspired swimming pool, you may never want to leave! Featuring A-rated schools, and ideal commuting access just west of State Road 7, The Park at Turtle Run offers easy access to the Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike, and I-95. Want to learn more about the community and find your perfect apartment home for rent in Coral Springs? Come in for your personal tour or visit our community online and browse a complete menu of amenities, view the gallery, map your drive, and reserve your apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Park at Turtle Run have any available units?
The Park at Turtle Run has 9 units available starting at $1,412 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Park at Turtle Run have?
Some of The Park at Turtle Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park at Turtle Run currently offering any rent specials?
The Park at Turtle Run is offering the following rent specials: Make us your new home this summer! Apply today using promo code HOME2020 and receive WAIVED Admin Fee. Contact us to learn more!
Is The Park at Turtle Run pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park at Turtle Run is pet friendly.
Does The Park at Turtle Run offer parking?
Yes, The Park at Turtle Run offers parking.
Does The Park at Turtle Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park at Turtle Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park at Turtle Run have a pool?
Yes, The Park at Turtle Run has a pool.
Does The Park at Turtle Run have accessible units?
No, The Park at Turtle Run does not have accessible units.
Does The Park at Turtle Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park at Turtle Run has units with dishwashers.
Does The Park at Turtle Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Park at Turtle Run has units with air conditioning.
