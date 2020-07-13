Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the highly desirable subdivision within Coral Springs, The Park at Turtle Run offers the comfort and conveniences for the most discerning tastes. Our beautiful, multi-level apartments for rent feature ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths, available attached garages, and open one, two, and three- bedroom floor plans. With a wide array of amenities to enjoy, such as our 24-hour fitness studio, indoor racquetball court, and resort-inspired swimming pool, you may never want to leave! Featuring A-rated schools, and ideal commuting access just west of State Road 7, The Park at Turtle Run offers easy access to the Sawgrass Expressway, Florida Turnpike, and I-95. Want to learn more about the community and find your perfect apartment home for rent in Coral Springs? Come in for your personal tour or visit our community online and browse a complete menu of amenities, view the gallery, map your drive, and reserve your apartment home today!