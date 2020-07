The Marquis at Coral Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed cc payments dog grooming area e-payments game room internet cafe online portal shuffle board

Packed with beautiful finishes, features, and amenities, Marquis at Coral Springs offers true resort-style living! Our interiors feature wood style flooring, glamorous quartz counters, modern stainless steel appliances, and high-end designer touches. Residents can enjoy beautiful lush tropical landscaping, an amazing pool with sunbathing areas, and a clubhouse packed with residents perks. Our prime location on W. Sample Road, in Coral Springs, gives easy access to the Sawgrass Expressway, I-75 and Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale are also only a 30 minute drive away! We are located just south of Coral Springs Elementary and our community opens onto the north side of the Coral Springs Country Club and Golf Course which offers direct resident access and is a great option for a round of golf or a great meal, right next door! Head east on Sample Road and you are a 12 mile drive to the beach!