Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:29 AM

9100 W Atlantic Blvd

9100 West Atlantic Boulevard · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9100 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Coral Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
Priced to be rented. Confortable 3 bed 2 bath apartment, located at Visconti Condominium in Coral Springs. Laminated and tile floor. New Fridge, Electric Range, Range Hood and Microwave. Washer and Dryer inside. Great location just in front to the Coral Square Mall. Close to shops and restaurants. Community Amenities include. Gym, pool, clubhouse, child playground. 3 parking places. (no assigned number). Fast Association approval (1-2 weeks). Pet welcome ( dogs no more than 30 lbs by association request)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd have any available units?
9100 W Atlantic Blvd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd have?
Some of 9100 W Atlantic Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 W Atlantic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9100 W Atlantic Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 W Atlantic Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9100 W Atlantic Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9100 W Atlantic Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9100 W Atlantic Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9100 W Atlantic Blvd has a pool.
Does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9100 W Atlantic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 W Atlantic Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 W Atlantic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9100 W Atlantic Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
