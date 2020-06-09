9100 W Atlantic Blvd

Amenities

Priced to be rented. Confortable 3 bed 2 bath apartment, located at Visconti Condominium in Coral Springs. Laminated and tile floor. New Fridge, Electric Range, Range Hood and Microwave. Washer and Dryer inside. Great location just in front to the Coral Square Mall. Close to shops and restaurants. Community Amenities include. Gym, pool, clubhouse, child playground. 3 parking places. (no assigned number). Fast Association approval (1-2 weeks). Pet welcome ( dogs no more than 30 lbs by association request)