Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

6360 W SAMPLE RD

6360 West Sample Road · No Longer Available
Location

6360 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL 33067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINNING ROOM. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR. COME ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING, POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER IN THIS GORGEOUS GATED COMMUNITY. FIRST, LAST & SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT. Water/Sewer, Lawn Maintenance & Trash is included. As per HOA minimum 640 credit score for all occupants over 18 years old, no exceptions. Pets ok with pet deposit. The unit is tenant occupied until June 27th and available for showings only during the weekend by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 W SAMPLE RD have any available units?
6360 W SAMPLE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 6360 W SAMPLE RD have?
Some of 6360 W SAMPLE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6360 W SAMPLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
6360 W SAMPLE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 W SAMPLE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6360 W SAMPLE RD is pet friendly.
Does 6360 W SAMPLE RD offer parking?
Yes, 6360 W SAMPLE RD offers parking.
Does 6360 W SAMPLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6360 W SAMPLE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 W SAMPLE RD have a pool?
Yes, 6360 W SAMPLE RD has a pool.
Does 6360 W SAMPLE RD have accessible units?
No, 6360 W SAMPLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 W SAMPLE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6360 W SAMPLE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 W SAMPLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 W SAMPLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
