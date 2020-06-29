6360 W SAMPLE RD

Amenities
GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWN-HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM & DINNING ROOM. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS ON SECOND FLOOR. COME ENJOY THE RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING, POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER IN THIS GORGEOUS GATED COMMUNITY. FIRST, LAST & SECURITY WITH APPROVED CREDIT. Water/Sewer, Lawn Maintenance & Trash is included. As per HOA minimum 640 credit score for all occupants over 18 years old, no exceptions. Pets ok with pet deposit. The unit is tenant occupied until June 27th and available for showings only during the weekend by appointment only.