Coral Springs, FL
5315 NW 117th Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:45 AM

5315 NW 117th Ave

5315 Northwest 117th Avenue · (954) 953-0039
Location

5315 Northwest 117th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Windham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT SO NO SECTION 8 - NO EXCEPTIONS. Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes. Downstairs features an updated kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances, 1/2 bath, formal living room, family room, and formal dining room. Washer & dryer downstairs in AC (not in the garage!). Upstairs features wood flooring (no carpet!) and 4 full bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom features his/hers closets and updated bathroom w/ 2 sinks & a separate tub & shower. 2nd bathroom upstairs is also upgraded with new tile & newer vanity. Large backyard is great for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 NW 117th Ave have any available units?
5315 NW 117th Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5315 NW 117th Ave have?
Some of 5315 NW 117th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 NW 117th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5315 NW 117th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 NW 117th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5315 NW 117th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 5315 NW 117th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5315 NW 117th Ave does offer parking.
Does 5315 NW 117th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 NW 117th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 NW 117th Ave have a pool?
No, 5315 NW 117th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5315 NW 117th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5315 NW 117th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 NW 117th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 NW 117th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 NW 117th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5315 NW 117th Ave has units with air conditioning.
