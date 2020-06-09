5315 NW 117th Ave

Amenities

ASSOCIATION REQUIRES A MINIMUM 650 CREDIT SCORE AND MINIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT SO NO SECTION 8 - NO EXCEPTIONS. Rarely available rental opportunity in the desirable gated community of Enclave in Wyndham Lakes. Downstairs features an updated kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances, 1/2 bath, formal living room, family room, and formal dining room. Washer & dryer downstairs in AC (not in the garage!). Upstairs features wood flooring (no carpet!) and 4 full bedrooms. Spacious master bedroom features his/hers closets and updated bathroom w/ 2 sinks & a separate tub & shower. 2nd bathroom upstairs is also upgraded with new tile & newer vanity. Large backyard is great for entertaining.