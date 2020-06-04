Amenities

4329 Northwest 115th Avenue Apt #4319, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. CORAL SPRINGS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $2050 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10600601 C/O: THE KEYES COMPANY This unit is a totally remodeled 3/2.5 townhouse located in west Coral Springs. This is a complete remodel so everything is new! NO HOA - FAST APPROVAL! Washer and dryer in unit. Pet friendly community. The community is going through a total renovation inside and out. First month and security deposit + pet fee if applicable. There is also a one time admin fee of 3% of one month $277.50 for 2/2.5 and $307.50 for 3/2.5 .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3581061 ]