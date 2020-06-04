All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

4329 Northwest 115th Avenue

4329 Northwest 115th Avenue · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4329 Northwest 115th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wood Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4319 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue Apt #4319, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. CORAL SPRINGS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH $2050 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10600601 C/O: THE KEYES COMPANY This unit is a totally remodeled 3/2.5 townhouse located in west Coral Springs. This is a complete remodel so everything is new! NO HOA - FAST APPROVAL! Washer and dryer in unit. Pet friendly community. The community is going through a total renovation inside and out. First month and security deposit + pet fee if applicable. There is also a one time admin fee of 3% of one month $277.50 for 2/2.5 and $307.50 for 3/2.5 .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3581061 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue have any available units?
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Northwest 115th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4329 Northwest 115th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity