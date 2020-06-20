All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15

3250 Northwest 85th Avenue · (954) 800-4433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3250 Northwest 85th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge Coral Springs - 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge - Coral Springs
Check out this amazing mid-size, 2nd Floor unit in Woodbridge Condo, in the heart of Coral Springs!
Just off Sample road, in a small quiet community, this cozy 2 Bedroom apartment offers a nice view, large dining and living area with a combination of tiles and wood flooring, and enclosed patio. The Master Bedroom can easily take a king-size bed and features a walk-in closet. Laundry facility available onsite, with washer/dryer unit in the Laundry room on the same floor. The Kitchen has wood cabinetry and appliances include dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator.
Rent this well-maintained property that requires absolutely no work, so you just spend the day swimming and relaxing in the community pool, or activity areas! Just a block away from Forest Hills Elementary School, and 10 mins. from Broward College, Coral Springs Plaza, Riverside Plaza & Carolina Springs Plaza. Commuter rail (Pompano Beach) is just 15 mins. away.
Tenant occupied.

HoA Approval required.

Pet Policy: Cats ok
Hurry! Don’t miss this great value-for-money deal.
Apply now!

(RLNE4073581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 have any available units?
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 have?
Some of 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 currently offering any rent specials?
3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 is pet friendly.
Does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 offer parking?
No, 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 does not offer parking.
Does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 have a pool?
Yes, 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 has a pool.
Does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 have accessible units?
No, 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33067
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Sherwood on the Park
1599 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity