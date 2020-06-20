3250 NW 85th Ave Unit 15

Amenities
2 Bedroom Apartment in Woodbridge Coral Springs
Check out this amazing mid-size, 2nd Floor unit in Woodbridge Condo, in the heart of Coral Springs!
Just off Sample road, in a small quiet community, this cozy 2 Bedroom apartment offers a nice view, large dining and living area with a combination of tiles and wood flooring, and enclosed patio. The Master Bedroom can easily take a king-size bed and features a walk-in closet. Laundry facility available onsite, with washer/dryer unit in the Laundry room on the same floor. The Kitchen has wood cabinetry and appliances include dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator.
Rent this well-maintained property that requires absolutely no work, so you just spend the day swimming and relaxing in the community pool, or activity areas! Just a block away from Forest Hills Elementary School, and 10 mins. from Broward College, Coral Springs Plaza, Riverside Plaza & Carolina Springs Plaza. Commuter rail (Pompano Beach) is just 15 mins. away.
Tenant occupied.
HoA Approval required.
Pet Policy: Cats ok
Hurry! Don’t miss this great value-for-money deal.
