2967 Riverside Drive

967 Riverside Drive Apt #109, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. This is a Must See! Lowest Price in the area! Like Brand New! Very Clean and Spacious! Renovated, Updated, Modern, Immaculate 2/2. Water/Garden view in living area and master bedroom over quiet neighborhood in the heart of Coral Springs. Full Size Front Load Washer and Dryer in Unit. Newly Renovated with Waterproof Floorings. Freshly Painted and Updated Bed/Bath/Kitchen. Large Size Bedrooms and Living Area. Screened in Porch to enjoy the Tranquil view. Well kept Community Pool. Centralized location. Schedule your appointment today! This highly acclaimed unit will not last. Need 620 or better credit score, eviction, background and Good Conduct report from local police department. (income at least 3x the rent) for approval. Responsible and clean tenant wanted. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3540454 ]