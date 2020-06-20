All apartments in Coral Springs
Location

2967 Riverside Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Holiday Springs

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
967 Riverside Drive Apt #109, Coral Springs, FL 33065 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/10/2020. No pets allowed. This is a Must See! Lowest Price in the area! Like Brand New! Very Clean and Spacious! Renovated, Updated, Modern, Immaculate 2/2. Water/Garden view in living area and master bedroom over quiet neighborhood in the heart of Coral Springs. Full Size Front Load Washer and Dryer in Unit. Newly Renovated with Waterproof Floorings. Freshly Painted and Updated Bed/Bath/Kitchen. Large Size Bedrooms and Living Area. Screened in Porch to enjoy the Tranquil view. Well kept Community Pool. Centralized location. Schedule your appointment today! This highly acclaimed unit will not last. Need 620 or better credit score, eviction, background and Good Conduct report from local police department. (income at least 3x the rent) for approval. Responsible and clean tenant wanted. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3540454 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2967 Riverside Drive have any available units?
2967 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2967 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 2967 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2967 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2967 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2967 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2967 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 2967 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 2967 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2967 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2967 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2967 Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2967 Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 2967 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2967 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2967 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2967 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2967 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2967 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
