Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool range refrigerator

WELL MAINTAINED UNIT CLOSE TO SHOPPING,RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS. PRIVATE ENTRANCE WITH VIEW OF CANAL, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST. Available on August first. SHOWINGS WILL START SUNDAY 28 OF JUNE FROM 10:00 AM TO 4:00 PM, TENANT WILL BE THERE, CALL L.A. TO PROVIDED YOUR INFO