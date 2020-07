Amenities

Welcome home! Located in the quiet sought after community of Palms Point. This home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large walk-in closet, washer & dryer inside the unit. The building itself features a gym, social room, pool, spa, playground, BBQ area, tennis & basketball court. Conveniently situated in central Coral Springs, major shopping centers within walking distance of schools, Cypress park and quick access to highways.This charming unit is waiting for you to call it home!!