Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

NEWLY REMODELED UNIT! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR. EVERYTHING NEW, PORCELAIN FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN AREA, LAMINATE IN BEDROOMS. KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS ARE NEWER... UNIT HAS AN ADDITIONAL STORAGE ROOM ON THE BACK PATIO. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH COIN OPERATED WASHER/DRYER. ***NO ASSOCIATION APPROVAL IS REQUIRED*** WATER/SEWER, GARBAGE AND LAWN MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. ***OWNER REQUIRES, 1ST MONTH AND 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT.*** NO EXCEPTIONS!!!