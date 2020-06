Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath. Top floor with vaulted ceilings. Remodeled with New waterproof wood-like flooring. Great split bedroom floorplan with open kitchen & utility room (Washer and Dryer inside). 3 Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. storage closet in the patio. Resort style amenities include 2 Pools, spa , tennis courts. Great location minutes to Restaurants, shopping highway and entertainment. Association requires a minimum credit score of 620 for every person over 18. First and security with approved credit.