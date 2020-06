Amenities

recently renovated pool furnished

Seconds from Biscayne Bay, this waterfront furnished apartment is stunningly decorated. It was designed by Jenny Peters of "Peters and Mbiango”. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit was recently completely renovated and redesigned with the finest finishings and furniture. EVERYTHING is brand new: floors, bathrooms, kitchen, doors and windows etc. Great location: situated on the border of Coral Gables, it is within easy walking distance to the heart of Coconut Grove and all it has to offer.