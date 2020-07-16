600 Biltmore Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bike storage guest parking media room sauna

Heart of Coral Gables , location Biltmore II Condo, Award Winning and a Landmark . 1482 sq. ft. of exquisite living area, facing North East.Freshly painted, New carpet, 2 bedroom , 2 baths+1/2 B, security 24/7, huge swimming pool, sauna, gym, billiards, extra storage, meeting and party rooms, washer and dryer on unit plus laundry facilities in building,new electric SS range-oven, fully equipped kitchen, lots of guest parking available, bike storage,4 elevators. Minutes to Miami International Airport, close to main highways ,UM and best beaches. Walk to Miracle Mile & Downtown Gables restaurants , theater and great night life events. Granada Golf Club, Venetian pool, Coconut Grove. Use the convenient FREE-BEE in the Gables for the residents of the area. Best LOCATION!