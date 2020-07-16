All apartments in Coral Gables
Find more places like 600 Biltmore Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Gables, FL
/
600 Biltmore Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:16 PM

600 Biltmore Way

600 Biltmore Way · (305) 632-9689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Gables
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
guest parking
media room
sauna
Heart of Coral Gables , location Biltmore II Condo, Award Winning and a Landmark . 1482 sq. ft. of exquisite living area, facing North East.Freshly painted, New carpet, 2 bedroom , 2 baths+1/2 B, security 24/7, huge swimming pool, sauna, gym, billiards, extra storage, meeting and party rooms, washer and dryer on unit plus laundry facilities in building,new electric SS range-oven, fully equipped kitchen, lots of guest parking available, bike storage,4 elevators. Minutes to Miami International Airport, close to main highways ,UM and best beaches. Walk to Miracle Mile & Downtown Gables restaurants , theater and great night life events. Granada Golf Club, Venetian pool, Coconut Grove. Use the convenient FREE-BEE in the Gables for the residents of the area. Best LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Biltmore Way have any available units?
600 Biltmore Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Biltmore Way have?
Some of 600 Biltmore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Biltmore Way currently offering any rent specials?
600 Biltmore Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Biltmore Way pet-friendly?
No, 600 Biltmore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 600 Biltmore Way offer parking?
Yes, 600 Biltmore Way offers parking.
Does 600 Biltmore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Biltmore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Biltmore Way have a pool?
Yes, 600 Biltmore Way has a pool.
Does 600 Biltmore Way have accessible units?
No, 600 Biltmore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Biltmore Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Biltmore Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Biltmore Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Biltmore Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 600 Biltmore Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33146
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Fountains Apartments
235 Sidonia Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Sofia Coral Gables
2000 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gables Columbus Center
60 Minorca Avenue
Coral Gables, FL 33134
The Henry
4131 Laguna Street
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Similar Pages

Coral Gables 1 BedroomsCoral Gables 2 BedroomsCoral Gables Apartments with Parking
Coral Gables Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Gables Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLTamarac, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FL
Miami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

RivieraCoral Gables Section
DouglasVillage Of Merrick Park
Crafts

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity