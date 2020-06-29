All apartments in Coral Gables
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

55 Merrick Way # 850 A10830473

55 Merrick Way · (585) 880-8568
Location

55 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coral Gables Section

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10830473 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
LIVE AT 2/2 MERRICK CONDO ON CORAL GABLES - Property Id: 265557

Remarkable 2 story PH Unit 2 plus den and 2 bath. Downstairs living/dining, kitchen, foyer entry, guest bedroom, guest bath with custom linen closet . 500 square foot terrace and extended living to bedroom balcony with access. Remote control window treatments-linen curtains. High 20 ft ceiings with beautiful track lighting. Recess lighting througout, white with stainless steel high end kitchen with island. Quartz countertops. Glass and stainless steel upgrades on staircase, italian porcelain tile throughout, marble in baths, upstairs den with glass overlooking downstairs, blackout curtains, master bath with separate tub-shower combination seemless glass shower doors, upgraded sink and fixtures. Master bedroom with custom lighting, xtra large custom master closet. Listing info courtesy of DK International Rlty Inc.
Interested? ... TEXT ... Giselle (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-merrick-way-%23-850-coral-gables-fl-unit-a10830473/265557
Property Id 265557

(RLNE5938175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

