55 Merrick Way # 850 A10830473

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym hot tub

Remarkable 2 story PH Unit 2 plus den and 2 bath. Downstairs living/dining, kitchen, foyer entry, guest bedroom, guest bath with custom linen closet . 500 square foot terrace and extended living to bedroom balcony with access. Remote control window treatments-linen curtains. High 20 ft ceiings with beautiful track lighting. Recess lighting througout, white with stainless steel high end kitchen with island. Quartz countertops. Glass and stainless steel upgrades on staircase, italian porcelain tile throughout, marble in baths, upstairs den with glass overlooking downstairs, blackout curtains, master bath with separate tub-shower combination seemless glass shower doors, upgraded sink and fixtures. Master bedroom with custom lighting, xtra large custom master closet. Listing info courtesy of DK International Rlty Inc.

