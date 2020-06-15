4100 Salzedo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill new construction

Beautiful apartment that feels like a house in One Villager Coral Gables, a hidden gem boutique building in the best location just steps to Merrick Park Shops. This unit features 2 beds and two baths, with an oversized terrace that will make you feel like in your own backyard, where you can enjoy the Miami weather for outdoor BBQs and gatherings. The apartment features European style cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, wooden floors throughout and marble bathrooms. Located on the same floor as the amenities you will be able to enjoy: an oversized swimming pool with sun deck, fitness center, 1/4 mile jogging path, Clubroom with pool table.