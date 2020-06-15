All apartments in Coral Gables
How many bedrooms do you need?
4100 Salzedo St
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:40 AM

4100 Salzedo St

4100 Salzedo Street · (305) 370-4590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Salzedo Street, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Village of Merrick Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
new construction
Beautiful apartment that feels like a house in One Villager Coral Gables, a hidden gem boutique building in the best location just steps to Merrick Park Shops. This unit features 2 beds and two baths, with an oversized terrace that will make you feel like in your own backyard, where you can enjoy the Miami weather for outdoor BBQs and gatherings. The apartment features European style cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, wooden floors throughout and marble bathrooms. Located on the same floor as the amenities you will be able to enjoy: an oversized swimming pool with sun deck, fitness center, 1/4 mile jogging path, Clubroom with pool table.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Salzedo St have any available units?
4100 Salzedo St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4100 Salzedo St have?
Some of 4100 Salzedo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Salzedo St currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Salzedo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Salzedo St pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Salzedo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 4100 Salzedo St offer parking?
No, 4100 Salzedo St does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Salzedo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Salzedo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Salzedo St have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Salzedo St has a pool.
Does 4100 Salzedo St have accessible units?
No, 4100 Salzedo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Salzedo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Salzedo St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Salzedo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Salzedo St does not have units with air conditioning.
