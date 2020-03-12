All apartments in Coral Gables
357 Almeria Ave
357 Almeria Ave

357 Almeria Avenue · (954) 588-7260
Location

357 Almeria Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Crafts

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gables Park Tower gorgeous 3 BR (2 bedrooms + 1 Enclosed Den) and 2 BA Condo in the heart of Coral Gables. A couple of blocks from Miracle Mile, Shops, Restaurants, the Granada Golf Course and the Coral Gables Youth Center. Fantastic urban lifestyle. Modern wood floors and TOTALLY upgraded KITCHEN W/SS appliances and impact glass in all windows and sliding door. Large balcony w/ breathtaking SUNSET views to the Biltmore Hotel. Full sized washer and dryer, large /walk-in closet & master travertine bath with jetted tub and separate shower. 2 GATED PARKING SPACES near elevator. 24HR manned security. Gym, pool, & 1/8 mile jogging path. 2 short blocks from Publix. THE ASSOCIATION DOESN'T ALLOW PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Almeria Ave have any available units?
357 Almeria Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Almeria Ave have?
Some of 357 Almeria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Almeria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
357 Almeria Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Almeria Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 357 Almeria Ave is pet friendly.
Does 357 Almeria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 357 Almeria Ave does offer parking.
Does 357 Almeria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Almeria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Almeria Ave have a pool?
Yes, 357 Almeria Ave has a pool.
Does 357 Almeria Ave have accessible units?
No, 357 Almeria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Almeria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 Almeria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Almeria Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Almeria Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
