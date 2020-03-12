357 Almeria Ave

Amenities

Gables Park Tower gorgeous 3 BR (2 bedrooms + 1 Enclosed Den) and 2 BA Condo in the heart of Coral Gables. A couple of blocks from Miracle Mile, Shops, Restaurants, the Granada Golf Course and the Coral Gables Youth Center. Fantastic urban lifestyle. Modern wood floors and TOTALLY upgraded KITCHEN W/SS appliances and impact glass in all windows and sliding door. Large balcony w/ breathtaking SUNSET views to the Biltmore Hotel. Full sized washer and dryer, large /walk-in closet & master travertine bath with jetted tub and separate shower. 2 GATED PARKING SPACES near elevator. 24HR manned security. Gym, pool, & 1/8 mile jogging path. 2 short blocks from Publix. THE ASSOCIATION DOESN'T ALLOW PETS.