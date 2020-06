Amenities

garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gables by the sea at its best! Watch incredible sunrises and sunsets from your personal dock in this beautiful remodeled 4/3.5 plus large den/tv/office/5th bedroom home. Close to best public and private schools in coral gables and pinecrest. All impact windows and doors, quarts countertops in kitchen, wine cellar, marble bathrooms, great yard, automatic sprinklers, pool, spa, fruit trees, and much more. Text/whatsapp agent/owner for showing instructions. Available May 4th 2020.