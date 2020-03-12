13001 Nevada St

Amenities

Welcome to the best waterfront value in all of Coral Gables. Direct ocean access w/ no fixed bridge, reach Biscayne Bay in just 3 minutes! This completely updated home in guard gated Gables by the Sea sits on an oversized lot (13,207 SF) with 110 ft. on the water. Most coveted EAST exposure to your pool welcomes the morning sun & ocean breezes all year long. Home is located right off the main channel offering wonderful views. Bright open layout w/ volume ceilings & charming fireplace. Modern upgrades include impact rated windows & doors, newer roof, AC, marble floors, & upgraded pool deck. 2 car garage. Gables by the Sea is your own Paradise with a private park & Pinecrest schools. Home is also for sale.