Coral Gables, FL
13001 Nevada St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

13001 Nevada St

13001 Nevada Street · No Longer Available
Location

13001 Nevada Street, Coral Gables, FL 33156
Gables by The Sea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to the best waterfront value in all of Coral Gables. Direct ocean access w/ no fixed bridge, reach Biscayne Bay in just 3 minutes! This completely updated home in guard gated Gables by the Sea sits on an oversized lot (13,207 SF) with 110 ft. on the water. Most coveted EAST exposure to your pool welcomes the morning sun & ocean breezes all year long. Home is located right off the main channel offering wonderful views. Bright open layout w/ volume ceilings & charming fireplace. Modern upgrades include impact rated windows & doors, newer roof, AC, marble floors, & upgraded pool deck. 2 car garage. Gables by the Sea is your own Paradise with a private park & Pinecrest schools. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13001 Nevada St have any available units?
13001 Nevada St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Gables, FL.
What amenities does 13001 Nevada St have?
Some of 13001 Nevada St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13001 Nevada St currently offering any rent specials?
13001 Nevada St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13001 Nevada St pet-friendly?
No, 13001 Nevada St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Gables.
Does 13001 Nevada St offer parking?
Yes, 13001 Nevada St does offer parking.
Does 13001 Nevada St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13001 Nevada St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13001 Nevada St have a pool?
Yes, 13001 Nevada St has a pool.
Does 13001 Nevada St have accessible units?
No, 13001 Nevada St does not have accessible units.
Does 13001 Nevada St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13001 Nevada St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13001 Nevada St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13001 Nevada St has units with air conditioning.
