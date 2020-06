Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool

Nicely renovated 2BD/2BA in wonderful Villa Capri. Freshly painted with updated kitchen and baths, ceramic tile throughout and spacious wraparound porch. Very spacious split floor plan and each bedroom has it’s own bathroom. This well run building offers beautiful common areas, pool, small exercise room and conveniently located near South Miami, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove. Don’t miss out on this amazing rental opportunity.