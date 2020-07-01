5041 SW 121st Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pristine 3/2.5 with a garage in highly sought after Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. This CORNER unit has been totally redone. Granite counters brand new bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and up the stairs, new cold A/C, hurricane shutters.. The tile and grout have been cleaned the house has been painted and is move in ready. Spacious bedrooms and walk in closets. Large private back yard area. Steps to the pool. Move in Ready no pets. Walk to shops minutes to 75, hospitals,large mall, grocery. This one wont last make your appointment to preview today.