Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

5041 SW 121st Ter

5041 Southwest 121st Terrace · (954) 275-0370
Location

5041 Southwest 121st Terrace, Cooper City, FL 33330
Flamingo Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pristine 3/2.5 with a garage in highly sought after Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. This CORNER unit has been totally redone. Granite counters brand new bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and up the stairs, new cold A/C, hurricane shutters.. The tile and grout have been cleaned the house has been painted and is move in ready. Spacious bedrooms and walk in closets. Large private back yard area. Steps to the pool. Move in Ready no pets. Walk to shops minutes to 75, hospitals,large mall, grocery. This one wont last make your appointment to preview today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 SW 121st Ter have any available units?
5041 SW 121st Ter has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5041 SW 121st Ter have?
Some of 5041 SW 121st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 SW 121st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5041 SW 121st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 SW 121st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 5041 SW 121st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cooper City.
Does 5041 SW 121st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 5041 SW 121st Ter offers parking.
Does 5041 SW 121st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5041 SW 121st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 SW 121st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 5041 SW 121st Ter has a pool.
Does 5041 SW 121st Ter have accessible units?
No, 5041 SW 121st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 SW 121st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 SW 121st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 5041 SW 121st Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5041 SW 121st Ter has units with air conditioning.
