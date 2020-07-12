Apartment List
252 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cooper City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent FULLY FURNISHED Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools,close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool.

1 Unit Available
Flamingo Gardens
12142 SW 49th Pl
12142 Southwest 49th Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious corner unit townhouse in the heart of Cooper City. Huge screen in back patio perfect for entertaining. Large side yard. Oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. All bathrooms beautifully upgraded.

1 Unit Available
Flamingo Gardens
5041 SW 121st Ter
5041 Southwest 121st Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Pristine 3/2.5 with a garage in highly sought after Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. This CORNER unit has been totally redone. Granite counters brand new bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and up the stairs, new cold A/C, hurricane shutters..

1 Unit Available
2967 St Thomas Dr
2967 St Thomas Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1450 sqft
Beautiful Monterra Community in Cooper City * Gated * Cascada Isles * Tri-Level Townhome * 2 Full Bedrooms & Loft/2 Full Bathrooms * Located on border of Cooper City/Davie on University between Sheridan and Stirling * 2 car Garage on 1st level * 2

1 Unit Available
Embassy Lakes
11115 Bismarck Pl
11115 Bismark Place, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
FANTASTIC HOME, IN COOPER CITY !!! RARE 4 BR/ 3.5 BATHS, LARGE KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END WASHER & DRYER, SCREENED IN PATIO. EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO THE BEST A+ RATED SCHOOLS.

1 Unit Available
Embassy Lakes
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.

1 Unit Available
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.

1 Unit Available
5621 SW 113th Ave
5621 Southwest 113th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1993 sqft
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED.

1 Unit Available
3770 NW 84th Way
3770 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
HIGHLY DESIRABLE 3 BED/2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COOPER CITY'S MOST SOUGHT AFTER GATED COMMUNITY. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS, FITNESS CENTER, TOT LOT & DOG PARK, A+ RATED SCHOOLS

1 Unit Available
9414 SW 51
9414 Southwest 51st Street, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
947 sqft
YOU FOUND IT! Rarely available large 2/1 twin home with family room! Located in Cooper City. Neutral tile throughout. Family room. Interior utility room with washer/dryer and storage area. Plenty of parking. First, last, security.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
18 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,433
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
19 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
4 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
17 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
First floor unit in popular reflections at pembroke pines . All tile close to tennis courts and bayberry lake . All amenities available. Pasadena elementary, pines middle & flanagan high are your schools several charter schools in the area.

1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
1000 N Hiatus Rd
1000 North Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
4 sqft
4 bedroom and 3 bath with den in Monterey expanded model with pool and 3 car garage. Home is located in desirable Crystal Harbour in the exclusive gated community of Pembroke Falls.

1 Unit Available
8503 Old Country Mnr
8503 Old Country Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Excellent condition and move in ready. Tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Open and bright kitchen. Screened balcony overlooks beautiful bright flowered trees.

1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.

1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
7800 NW 15th Ct
7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
UPDATED 2/1 HOUSE WITH VERY LARGE FAMIY ROOM. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, FANS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER TRANE HIGH EFFICIENT A/C, HURRICANE PROTECTION, DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY, 1 CAR CARPORT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM, SHED IN BACKYARD, FENCED YARD,.

1 Unit Available
4654 Windmill Ln
4654 Windmill Ln, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Pristine 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in SADDLE BRIDGE! Centrally Located in Davie! Less than 3 years NEW!! UPGRADES GALORE! Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hurricane Impact Windows throughout! Full sized Washer/Dryer

1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 Unit Available
6311 SW 130th Ave
6311 Southwest 130th Avenue, Southwest Ranches, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful one level Pool home in Sunshine Ranches - Spacious rooms w/ over 3,500 sq ft living space - 5 Bd / 3.
City Guide for Cooper City, FL

"Maybe your yen is for tennis courts /Maybe romancing is in your thoughts /Enjoy all outdoor and indoor sport." (-- Elvis Presley, "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce")

The King couldn't have said it any better if he were a local realtor instead of a rock 'n roll legend. Located on the southeastern side of Florida's boot facing the Atlantic Oceans sits Cooper City, a lush town with watery landscape. A few miles inland between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Cooper City is surrounded by parks, golf courses, and, above all else, sunshine, offering a high quality of life for those who choose to call it home. If you are planning to set your sights on moving to the area, take note that things tend to get windy around here, as Mother Nature pays a visit on occasion. She may offer great scenery and sun, but once in a while, she's just a rude gal. So keep her in mind. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cooper City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cooper City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

