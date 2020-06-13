Apartment List
/
FL
/
cooper city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

296 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools, close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5621 SW 113th Ave
5621 Southwest 113th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1993 sqft
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
11115 Bismarck Pl
11115 Bismark Place, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
FANTASTIC HOME, IN COOPER CITY !!! RARE 4 BR/ 3.5 BATHS, LARGE KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END WASHER & DRYER, SCREENED IN PATIO. EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO THE BEST A+ RATED SCHOOLS.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
11525 Hibbs Grove Dr
11525 Hibbs Grove Drive, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Spacious Open Concept Pool Home in Cooper City. Located in the Gated Community of Hibbs Grove. Huge 1/2 Acre Lot with Expansive Outdoor Living Area, Covered Patio, Pool, Spa, & Fenced Yard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3067 Tortola Way
3067 Tortola Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Long lake view, Side walk, Balconies, Gated community, & Enjoy the Amenity of Monterra, Community Pool & Gym, Prestigious Cooper City school district, Large open kitchen w/ Cooking Island, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" wood

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5131 S Flamingo Rd
5131 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,846
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,211
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5094 Madison Lakes Cir
5094 Madison Lakes Circle West, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2452 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. NEARLY 2500 SQ. FT. UNDER AIR.ONE OF BROWARD'S BEST SCHOOL DISTRICTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND WOOD CABS. LARGE LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM, PERFECT FOR OFFICE OR GAME ROOM.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
1280 University Dr
1280 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
620 sqft
For Rent, 1be/1ba, across from UM - Property Id: 230651 DESCRIPTION University Inn Condo 1Bed/1Bath PENTHOUSE unit directly across from UM! Unit has NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling arched window in living room &

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
12357 NW 12th Court
12357 Northwest 12th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1275 sqft
2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1954 NW 74th Way
1954 Northwest 74th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Light & bright lake-front beauty featuring updated kitchen with granite & wood, pull-out pantry, SS appliances, high ceilings, neutral tones, crown molding, high-end window treatments, panel doors, tile downstairs, laundry room upstairs with newer

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
1 Unit Available
3488 Bradenham Lane
3488 Bradenham Lane, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
7928 sqft
Bradenham Lane, Davie, FL 33328 - 6 BR 7 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cooper City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cooper City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cooper City 2 BedroomsCooper City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCooper City 3 BedroomsCooper City Apartments with Balcony
Cooper City Apartments with GarageCooper City Apartments with GymCooper City Apartments with ParkingCooper City Apartments with Pool
Cooper City Apartments with Washer-DryerCooper City Dog Friendly ApartmentsCooper City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College