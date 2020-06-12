/
2 bedroom apartments
222 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2901 Belmont Ln
2901 Belmont Lane, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in exclusive Rock Creek @ Cooper City. This lovely townhome is fully upgraded and ready for a loving family.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1321 sqft
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
26 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1017 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
2121 NW 96th Ter
2121 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
"reflections at pembroke pines", it features 2 beds/ 2 baths, lakefront views. Direct east view of the lake with stunning sunrises. 1st floor unit entrance. Tile floors through-out. Washer and dryer units inside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
12357 NW 12th Court
12357 Northwest 12th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1275 sqft
2BR 2BA Villa Rental in Flamingo Villas, a Guard Gated Community, Community Amenities, Close to CB Smith Park, Memorial Hospital and Beach, W/D included, Open Concept, Tile in Lower Level - Location, location, location.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4990 SW 111th Ter
4990 Southwest 111th Terrace, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
This totally remodeled, freestanding building has been completely rebuilt in 2012*impact windows*features include great room with laminate wood flooring*modern kitchen design with granite counters*tons of storage closets *separate laundry
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
7910 Taft St
7910 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
MUST SEE!!!!! Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ground floor corner unit in a nice and quiet community of Suzanne Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3271 Sabal Palm Mnr
3271 Sabal Palm Manor, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated Community! Freshly painted and renovated 2/2 in a very calm area of Davie!! New Bathrooms, Updated Appliances and ready to move-in. Master bedroom with 2 big walk-in closets, second bedroom also with a big walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pasadena Lakes
1 Unit Available
2061 NW 81st Ave
2061 Northwest 81st Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
893 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom. Great Location, Great Schools. Large updated unit. Freshly painted, central A/C, dishwasher, updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Water, trash collection and pest control services are included.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3777 NW 78th Ave
3777 Northwest 78th Avenue, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
REMODELED SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT, 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOMS, DEN CAN BE USED AS OFFICE SPACE, TILE THROUGHOUT, FAST HOA APPROVAL. COMMUNITY POOL.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1155 NW 122nd Ter
1155 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WOW! GORGEOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE IN FLAMINGO VILLAS! GATED COMMUNITY WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, EXERCISE ROOM, TENNIS & MORE*CLOSE TO HOSPITALS, MALL & MAJOR HIGHWAYS* SEE IT TO APPRECIARE IT! SEE BROKERS REMARKS FOR
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
8381 NW 16th St
8381 Northwest 16th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
CLEAN PEMBROKE PINES HOME W/ONE CAR GARAGE. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. BRAND NEW KITCHEN & PAINT INSIDE & OUT. BIG FLORIDA ROOM HAS A/C & CAN BE USED AS 3rd BEDROOM OR OFFICE ETC. 1 CAR GARAGE. HUGE FENCED YARD. MINUTES TO HARD ROCK CASINO/HOTEL.
Results within 5 miles of Cooper City
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
19 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1136 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
29 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
33 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
50 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1237 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Centro at Davie by Arium
2750 SW 73rd Way, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
Close to Highway 817 and the University of Florida Research and Education Center. Stylish apartment homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances, extra storage and a fireplace. Community has racquetball, tennis, yoga and a pool.
