Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
305 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with washer-dryer
Rock Creek
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent FULLY FURNISHED Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools,close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool.
Flamingo Gardens
12142 SW 49th Pl
12142 Southwest 49th Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious corner unit townhouse in the heart of Cooper City. Huge screen in back patio perfect for entertaining. Large side yard. Oversized master bedroom with two walk-in closets. All bathrooms beautifully upgraded.
Flamingo Gardens
5041 SW 121st Ter
5041 Southwest 121st Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Pristine 3/2.5 with a garage in highly sought after Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. This CORNER unit has been totally redone. Granite counters brand new bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and up the stairs, new cold A/C, hurricane shutters..
2967 St Thomas Dr
2967 St Thomas Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1450 sqft
Beautiful Monterra Community in Cooper City * Gated * Cascada Isles * Tri-Level Townhome * 2 Full Bedrooms & Loft/2 Full Bathrooms * Located on border of Cooper City/Davie on University between Sheridan and Stirling * 2 car Garage on 1st level * 2
Embassy Lakes
11115 Bismarck Pl
11115 Bismark Place, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
FANTASTIC HOME, IN COOPER CITY !!! RARE 4 BR/ 3.5 BATHS, LARGE KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END WASHER & DRYER, SCREENED IN PATIO. EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO THE BEST A+ RATED SCHOOLS.
Cooper Colony Estates
4970 SW 92nd Ter
4970 Southwest 92nd Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
Located in the heart of Cooper City near City Hall, A+ School. This 3/2 half of duplex with private fenced back yard was remodeled master bedroom with en suited added to be the property with permit. Newer appliances, washer and dryer in side unit.
Embassy Lakes
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.
Rock Creek
2901 Belmont Ln
2901 Belmont Lane, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in exclusive Rock Creek @ Cooper City. This lovely townhome is fully upgraded and ready for a loving family.
5621 SW 113th Ave
5621 Southwest 113th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1993 sqft
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED.
3770 NW 84th Way
3770 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
HIGHLY DESIRABLE 3 BED/2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COOPER CITY'S MOST SOUGHT AFTER GATED COMMUNITY. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS, FITNESS CENTER, TOT LOT & DOG PARK, A+ RATED SCHOOLS
9464 SW 52nd Ct
9464 Southwest 52nd Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
Charming and nicely sized Single House located in the heart of Cooper City!! Close to awesome A graded schools.
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,659
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
7791 Deercreek Ct
7791 Deercreek Court, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1704 sqft
Rare opportunity to capture a newer construction rental, 2009 built, and a prime central location! It is very close to I-595, I-75, Turnpike, Nova Southeastern, Broward College, Downtown Davie, and Hard Rock Casino.
Boulevard Heights
7800 NW 15th Ct
7800 Northwest 15th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1062 sqft
UPDATED 2/1 HOUSE WITH VERY LARGE FAMIY ROOM. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, FANS, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, NEWER TRANE HIGH EFFICIENT A/C, HURRICANE PROTECTION, DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY, 1 CAR CARPORT WITH LAUNDRY ROOM, SHED IN BACKYARD, FENCED YARD,.
4654 Windmill Ln
4654 Windmill Ln, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Pristine 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in SADDLE BRIDGE! Centrally Located in Davie! Less than 3 years NEW!! UPGRADES GALORE! Granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in kitchen, hurricane Impact Windows throughout! Full sized Washer/Dryer
4768 Sundance Way
4768 Sundance Way, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1704 sqft
LAKEFRONT GEM! THIS SPACIOUS AND LIKE NEW TOWN HOME HAS A STONE PAVER DRIVEWAY & PATIO WITH LOTS OF BACKYARD FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE AND AMPLE GUEST PARKING IS A REAL PLUS. SHORT DISTANCE TO THE COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND.
Pembroke Lakes
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
720 sqft
First floor unit in popular reflections at pembroke pines . All tile close to tennis courts and bayberry lake . All amenities available. Pasadena elementary, pines middle & flanagan high are your schools several charter schools in the area.
Pembroke Lakes
1251 NW 123rd Ave
1251 Northwest 123rd Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME IN GREAT COMMUNITY OF FLAMINGO VILLAS. CORNER UNIT WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UPGRADED BATHROOMS, TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND LAMINATE UPSTAIRS. ONE ROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND MASTER ROOM UPSTAIRS.
Pembroke Lakes
11342 Taft St
11342 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
980 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, TOTALLY REMODELED LAKEFRONT CONDO***FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, LIGHT FIXTURES & BATH VANITIES***WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM***QUIET, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX ACROSS THE STREET FROM PEMBROKE LAKES ELEMENTARY & PUBLIX SHOPPING
